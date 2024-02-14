New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal, will inaugurate the Kalughat inland waterway transport (IWT) Terminal and community jetties at Kalughat IWT Terminal, Saran, Bihar.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone of two community jetties in Bettiah, Bihar, on the Gandak River. Sonowal will also inaugurate 14 community jetties in Bihar and two in Jharkhand on February 15, 2024.

Also Read | Vibhakar Shastri, Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's Grandson, Resigns From Congress, Joins BJP.

"These projects will enhance connectivity and facilitate trade along inland waterways," the Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Ministry said.

The Ministry further said that Kalughat, strategically positioned on the north bank of the River Ganga in Bihar's Saran District, stands as a pivotal hub in the region's transportation network.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin ‘Would Be Assassinated’ if Russia Backs Out of Ukraine War, Claims Elon Musk.

With direct access to NH-19, this terminal emerges as a crucial link for cargo movement, especially for Nepal-bound shipments via Raxaul and the hinterland of North Bihar.

Constructed for Rs. 82.48 Crore, its infrastructure includes a 125m x 30m berth with a capacity of 77,000 TEUs annually, along with designated areas for container storage, truck parking, and essential buildings like administration, amenities, and security facilities.

Exclusive for container traffic, Kalughat boasts utilities like STP, firefighting systems, and IT infrastructure, ensuring operational efficiency. Kalughat promises to facilitate seamless connectivity to Haldia or Kolkata ports, further enhancing regional trade and commerce.

"Floating pontoon jetties at Mangalpur and Bettiah on the river Gandak will connect Nepal and India via NW-37, costing Rs. 3.33 crore. These jetties will enhance market access for producers of various goods. Additionally, community jetties at 14 locations along NW-1 in Bihar, costing Rs. 17.50 crore, will provide local farmers and traders with direct market access, promote tourism, and boost employment," the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)