Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) Rajasthan people being brought back from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission will soon be able to land at four other places in the state, an official said on Thursday.

Currently, such flights are coming to Jaipur only.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Subodh Agarwal said the state government is making arrangements in this regard at Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

The DCs of these districts have been directed to arrange quarantine facilities near the airports, he said.

Meanwhile, 353 people--170 from Ras Al Khaimah and 183 from Dubai--arrived at the Jaipur airport on Thursday.

