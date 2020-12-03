Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and requested him to reconsider the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to stop fresh admission in three medical colleges in Jharkhand.

"Further to my previous appeal to NCM to reconsider the decision to stop fresh admission of students in the three medical colleges of Hazaribagh, Palamu, and Dumka, I have spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan ji and requested him to take timely consideration for students' future," Soren tweeted along with pictures of his letter to the Union Health Minister.

In his letter to Vardhan on Wednesday, Soren had said that the NMC has ordered, on the basis of some infrastructure and facility deficiencies, that this year there will be no fresh admission into the above mentioned three medical colleges.

"This has sent a shockwave among the aspiring students of this poor, backward and tribal state. they were all very hopeful and excited after the inauguration of these colleges last year by the Prime Minister," Soren had said in the letter.

The Chief Minister had mentioned that the state government is aware and committed to fulfill the requirement of NMC norms. However, he added that certain finishing works in the building infrastructure and installation of some equipment and furniture, etc could not be completed due to the COVID lockdown.

Soren had said that the deficiencies pointed out in the NMC assessment have been rectified and the remaining infrastructure deficiencies, if any, will be removed by December 15, 2020, and requested to reconsider the decision on fresh admissions. (ANI)

