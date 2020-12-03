New Delhi, December 3: The farmer leaders, who are locked in a fourth round of talks with the Centre, demanded a special session of the Parliament to "abolish the new farm laws", reports said. The meeting was underway at the Vigyan Bhawan by the time this report was published. Ahead of this round of deliberations, the protesters had signalled that they will not back down unless the laws were repealed.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also called for the Winter Session of Parliament to discuss the farm laws. Even if the session is for a couple of days, it should be convened to discuss the Bills which affect crores of farmers across the nation, he said. "The issue needs a thorough and transparent debate," Chowdhury wrote in his letter to the Speaker. Farm Reform Laws Negated? Madhya Pradesh Not to Procure Grains From Non-State Farmers, Haryana CM Says No to Rajasthan's Bajra.

Update by ANI

#UPDATE Farmer leaders' meeting with the central government at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi: The farmer leaders suggest the government that a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws be abolished. — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

This was the longest set of talks held between the farmer union leaders and Union Ministers so far. The earlier round of talks, which were inconclusive, ended within a couple of hours after the meetings convened.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took the charge to explain farmers the benefits of the new law in today's meeting, reports citing sources said.

The government has reiterated that the legislations only widen the market for farmers and would not dilute the MSP (minimum support prices) regime, as alleged by critics. The protesters, however, claim that the MSP system could not be retained if the APMCs are dismantled. They further pointed out that the new laws do not provide legislative security the minimum support prices.

