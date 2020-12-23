New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The central district of Delhi Police has used the sound level meters (SLM) for the first time in the national capital to prosecute violators, officials said on Wednesday.

The Environment Protection Act specifies the zone-wise limits for day and night time. The Delhi Police has equipped its field formation with sound level meters (SLMs) to measure and prosecute noise violations, they said.

On Monday at 7.15 pm, an auto-rickshaw was coming from Urdu Bazar Road, Jagat Cinema side towards Gate Number 1, Jama Masjid. The driver was playing music on the stereo on high volume, police said.

The stereo sound was found to be 108.31 decibels (dB) when measured on the meter which was above the permissible limit.

"The driver, identified as Amir Khan, could not produce the documents of the auto-rickshaw and the vehicle was taken into police possession. Action under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act was taken against him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

On Sunday while patrolling in Chandni Mahal area, police heard the loud sound of a DJ. They checked it on the sound meter and found the voice to beyond the acceptable limit, the DCP said.

Thereafter, action was taken accordingly under the Environment Protection Act, police said.

On Sunday, the police noticed a loud sound of a bike in the same Chandni Mahal area. It was checked by the sound meter, following which action was taken against the violator, they said.

