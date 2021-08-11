New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) under ease of doing business has developed an online module using which citizens can seek permission for alteration in existing DDA flats, an official statement said on Wednesday.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said permission of addition and alteration will be granted in existing DDA flats as per the policy notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"The SDMC, being a nodal agency, under ease of doing business has developed an online module for revalidation of permits related to all types of building construction. There will be no physical interference of offices of the MCDs and their officials and staff," Suryan said in a statement.

"For addition or alteration (in DDA flats) the applicants will have to submit application form only through online mode. Registered architect will have to submit application following which approval will be granted. The mayor said that in case of any technical issues, applicant may communicate through the mail, mcd-ithelpdesk@mcd.nic.in," the statement said.

Suryan further said the SDMC has been simplifying and strengthening the process of procuring permit related to building construction in the jurisdiction of all three MCDs.

"Through online module, whole process of approval and grant of building permits related to construction will be simpler and more transparent," he said.

