New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Ahead of the scheduled discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav raised questions about repeated terror incidents under the BJP-led central government and sought clarity on the whereabouts of the Pahalgam attackers.

He demanded answers on why terrorist incidents persist under the BJP government and where the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have gone.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Yadav said, "Before the Pahalgam attack, there was another incident that the public has not yet been informed about. The question is - why are terrorist incidents happening again and again under the BJP government? Where did the Pahalgam terrorists go? The government should answer where these terrorists went?"

He also said that the armed forces could have even taken control of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also Read | TCS Share Price Drop After Layoffs: Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services Fall by Nearly 2% As IT Major Announces 12,261 Job Cuts, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

"Firstly, we congratulate the Armed Forces for their bravery and valour during Operation Sindoor. If they had got a chance, they might have even taken PoK," Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised questions about the effectiveness of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a military action taken by India against Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Chaturvedi pointed out that despite various measures taken by the government, including banning terrorist channels and social media accounts, the four terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack remain at large.

Chaturvedi questioned the intelligence failure that led to the Pahalgam attack, asking why there was no alert after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's speech before the attack.

Chaturvedi, while speaking to ANI, said, "Everyone wants to know where we had the intelligence lapse. Why didn't we become more alert after Asim Munir's speech, which occurred right before the Pahalgam attack? People were killed after asking about their religion. They wanted polarisation in India, but the people of India acted smartly and united against this propaganda."

Chaturvedi was referring to a statement made by Asim Munir at the Convention for Overseas Pakistanis event, who had said that India and Pakistan differ in every conceivable aspect, including religions, customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions, reinforcing the Two-Nation Theory that led to Pakistan's creation in 1947.

Munir, invoking the 'two-nation theory', which was responsible for the creation of Pakistan back in 1947, asked the Pakistani citizens to teach their children the difference between Hindus and Muslims, which was the basis for the creation of the Islamic Republic.

Chaturvedi expressed concerns that normalising relations with Pakistan could be against India's interests, given the country's history of sponsoring terrorism

"Most importantly, they are trying to normalise the relationship. If India and Pakistan play a cricket match against each other anywhere in the world, it will be against the interests of the country," Chaturvedi said.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Meanwhile, a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor is expected to unfold in Parliament between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the Opposition, as the Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on the Operation today. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)