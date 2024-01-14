India News | SP Chief Receives Ram Mandir Opening Invite, Says Will Visit Temple After Jan 22

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.

Agency News PTI| Jan 14, 2024 12:28 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | SP Chief Receives Ram Mandir Opening Invite, Says Will Visit Temple After Jan 22

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.

Yadav on Friday had claimed that he had not received any invitation to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya either in person or by courier, and had also demanded proof in case it was sent by post.

Also Read | ‘Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi Died Due to Cow Slaughter Curse,’ Says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde.

In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.

Posting the letter thanking Rai on X, Yadav extended best wishes for the programme.

Also Read | ‘Maldives May Be Small But It Doesn't Give Other Countries License To Bully Us,’ Says President Mohamed Muizzu Amid Diplomatic Row With India.

However, he said that he would visit the Ram Mandir with his family after the consecration ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Comments
ency-news/india-news-sp-chief-receives-ram-mandir-opening-invite-says-will-visit-temple-after-jan-22-5692123.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-sp-chief-receives-ram-mandir-opening-invite-says-will-visit-temple-after-jan-22-5692123.html" title="Share on Facebook">

India News | SP Chief Receives Ram Mandir Opening Invite, Says Will Visit Temple After Jan 22

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.

Agency News PTI| Jan 14, 2024 12:28 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | SP Chief Receives Ram Mandir Opening Invite, Says Will Visit Temple After Jan 22

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.

Yadav on Friday had claimed that he had not received any invitation to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya either in person or by courier, and had also demanded proof in case it was sent by post.

Also Read | ‘Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi Died Due to Cow Slaughter Curse,’ Says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde.

In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.

Posting the letter thanking Rai on X, Yadav extended best wishes for the programme.

Also Read | ‘Maldives May Be Small But It Doesn't Give Other Countries License To Bully Us,’ Says President Mohamed Muizzu Amid Diplomatic Row With India.

However, he said that he would visit the Ram Mandir with his family after the consecration ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Uddhav Thackeray
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma