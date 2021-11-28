Pratapgargh, Nov 28 (PTI) Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said a government led by his party is necessary to remove the "bull and bulldozer" from the state.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a marriage function, Yadav said the incumbent government is a dispensation of lies and it fools people.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Yogi Adityanath Govt Urges Officials to Exercise Caution, Intensifies Screening at Airports.

"A Samajwadi Party-led government is necessary to remove the bull and bulldozer from the state. Some people are realising their interests by dividing the country on the lines of religion, region and caste," he said in an apparent reference to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

He also alleged that SP workers are being harassed by the state government and false cases are being registered against them.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Chennai and Adjoining Districts, NDRF on Alert.

Taking a dig at Adityanath, Yadav said "mukhyamantri baba" does not know how to operate a smartphone or a laptop.

"As a result, he will not give you laptops and mobile phones. This is a government of lies, and it fools people. Once the SP is voted to power in the state, the youth will get job opportunities," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held early next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)