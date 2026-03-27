Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Yadunandan Lal Rajput was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Mother Kaushalya, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday.

This comes after a video of the SP leader using offensive and obscene language regarding Hindu deities went viral, sparking outrage among the people in the region. Yadunandan Lal made the alleged remarks during a public meeting in Hardoi.

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The police registered a case against Yadunandan Lal under relevant sections of the law. Subsequently, he was arrested. The police are now in the process of producing him before the court, according to officials.

The police have stated that strict measures are being taken to maintain law and order.

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Samajwadi Party has also distanced itself from Yadunandan Lal, condemning the objectionable remarks, clarifying that Lal is not in any official position within the party.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauriya said, "He is not in any position in the Samajwadi Party...We condemn his statement...We follow the ideals of Lord Ram," Bhadauriya said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary condemned the alleged objectionable remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Yadunandan Lal. Shambhavi Choudhary criticised the opposition for their lack of decorum and culture, stating that insulting Lord Ram is not a form of opposition but a disrespect to the values of governance.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "The opposition has forgotten its decorum and culture while protesting, and their comments on Lord Shri Ram think that by insulting Lord Shri Ram, they are opposing our views, but they do not know that taking the name of Lord Shri Ram or Ram Rajya is not a method of worship, it is a commitment of governance. Action should be taken against those who are repeatedly insulting in this manner."

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel also condemned the derogatory remarks made by Yadunandan Lal, calling it a "very unfortunate statement."

"This is a very unfortunate statement. This is a conspiracy of SP against Sanatan and Hindutva...They are doing appeasement politics," Baghel said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)