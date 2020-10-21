Raipur, Oct 21 (PTI) A special session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on October 27 and 28 to bring a legislation aimed at bypassing the new Central farms laws.

The state assembly secretariat issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday after Governor Anusuiya Uikey gave her approval for convening the special session.

Also Read | Women Entrepreneurs in COVID-19: Stories of Women Who Rose Through the Pandemic With Their Entrepreneurial Aptitude.

The governor had earlier sent back the state government's proposal seeking to convene the special session of the assembly, with some queries, a government official here said.

However, the state government had again sent the file with replies to the queries on Tuesday evening following which she gave her consent on Wednesday, he added.

Also Read | ‘Item’ Remark Row: Election Commission Issues Notice to Kamal Nath, Seeks Reply Within 48 Hours.

"The two-day session of state assembly will be held on October 27 and 28," the notification said.

State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey had on Tuesday said that it was necessary to call a special session of the assembly before paddy procurement starts in the state to protect the interest of farmers from three new Central farm laws.

"Three agriculture laws would adversely affect the interest of farmers. In view of this, it is necessary to enact a new law to protect their interests. The state government's topmost priority is to ensure protection to the interests of the cultivators.

"Certain amendments are to be made in the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market Act 1972," Choubey had said in a statement.

Paddy procurement is going to start in the state from December 1 and the winter session of assembly is likely to be held in December last week.

Therefore, it is necessary to convene the special session ahead of December for the welfare of farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP had submitted a letter to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday seeking to stop the state government from holding the special session ahead of Marwahi assembly bypoll scheduled on November 3.

The BJP had alleged that the ruling Congress with an intention of influencing the byelection at Marwahi is calling a special session of the state legislative assembly for making policy decisions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)