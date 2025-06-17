Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): A special health checkup camp has been organised for journalists on Tuesday at the State Information Directorate, Dehradun.

The initiative came following the direction of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In this health camp, the Director General of Information of the state, Banshidhar Tiwari, also got his medical checkup done.

Earlier, CM Dhami has said that journalists are important pillars of the society. Therefore, it is important for them to be healthy. Following the same, the health camp has been organised.

In the future, such health camps will be organised occasionally so journalists can get continuous health benefits.

The special camp is being organised at the Information Directorate located on Ring Road from 11 am on Tuesday with the joint efforts of the Health Department and the Information Department.

All necessary health tests are made available in the camp, so that journalists can get proper medical consultation and treatment.

Director, Medical Education, Dr Ashutosh Sayana said that in the camp, senior physicians of Government Doon Medical College Dr Vivekanand Satyawali, Dr Ankur Pandey, pediatrician Dr Ashok Kumar, ENT specialist Dr Nitin Sharma, ophthalmologist Dr Shanti Pandey, cardiologist Dr Amar Upadhyay, gynecologist Dr Chitra Joshi, orthopedist Dr Anil Joshi, dentist Dr Devashish Sawai, Dr Yogeshwari, surgeon Dr Dinesh Chauhan, urologist Dr Manoj Vishwas along with skin and mental disease specialists will check the health of journalists as well as provide consultation. (ANI)

