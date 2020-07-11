Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, special jackets have been introduced by Jodhpur Health Dept for lab technicians.

"These jackets that are to be worn inside PPE kits have been designed by DRDO. The liquid in the jacket helps in keeping the body cool and cope up with heat," Dr Balwant Manda, CMO said.

According to latest data available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,002 active cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan with 17,070 cured/migrated/discharged and 491 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

