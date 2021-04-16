Panaji, April 16 (PTI) The BJP has asked its government in Goa to go in for "stringent restrictions" as the rise in cases was creating a "dangerous situation", the party's state unit chief Sadanand Tanavade said on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Mapusa, Tanavade, however, ruled out a "complete lockdown" in the state, which reported 927 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the sharpest spike in recent times.

"Stringent restrictions need to be taken to control the spread of virus. The way the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, it sounds like a dangerous situation. The party has already discussed with the CM (Pramod Sawant) that the state should go in for certain restrictions. A 100 per cent lockdown is not a solution, but there should be stricter control on holding mass events like weddings," he said.

"There is also a demand that people arriving in the state should be checked (for coronavirus). The state government will take a decision in this regard in the next two days,” he added.

Speaking about the upcoming municipal polls, the state BJP chief said they will be held as per schedule as "elections are happening all over India".

