New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): In view of representation received from Employers, Employers' association and State governments, the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) launched by ESIC and operational for a period from July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025 has been extended for a period of one month till January 31, 2026.

The SPREE scheme was approved during the 196th Meeting of ESI Corporation in Shimla, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and is aimed at enhancing social security coverage under the ESI Act.

The Scheme offers a unique opportunity for unregistered employers and employees to become part of the ESI framework without undergoing inspections or facing demands for any previous dues or records.

With this extension, employers have additional time to register their businesses and employees digitally through the ESIC, Shram Suvidha, and MCA portals, with registration effective from the date specified by the employer, a release said.

Establishments that were previously not registered will also benefit from the provision of 'no demand of past contribution', no inspections, and no requirement of prior records, if they register within the new timeframe.

If the employer fails to avail the benefits of the SPREE Scheme and do not register their establishment under the ESI Scheme then such establishment will be liable to pay past contributions along with damages & interest besides legal actions and penalties after January 1, 2026.

The extension of SPREE 2025 until January 31, 2026, demonstrates ESIC's commitment to promote voluntary compliance and expanding the social security coverage in India, which aligns with the objectives and goals of recently implemented Code on Social Security, the release said. (ANI)

