India News | Srinagar Police Cracks Down: Rs 1.5 Crore Assets of Drug Peddler Attached

Srinagar (Jammu and kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Continuing its intensified crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, Srinagar Police has attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler.

As per the release, "Police Station Rainawari, acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, attached a single-storey residential house along with land measuring 11 marlas belonging to accused Bilal Ahmad Patoo, Saidakadal, Srinagar. The accused is involved under Sections 8/20-29 of the NDPS Act."

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The said property has been identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through the proceeds of drug trafficking.

This action underscores the firm commitment of Srinagar Police to dismantle the financial networks of drug peddlers and curb the menace of narcotics in the region. Citizens are urged to continue supporting police efforts by sharing information related to drug trafficking.

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Earlier, Srinagar Police cracked down against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan and attached immovable properties worth Rs 3.5 crore belonging to narcotics smugglers.

Police Station Sangam, acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, attached two immovable properties linked to the accused persons booked under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act, according to an official release.

The first property comprises a double-storey residential house along with 1 kanal of land belonging to accused Shakeel Ahmad Ganie, son of Ab Satar Ganie. The property has been valued at over Rs 2 crore.

The second attachment includes another double-storey residential house along with 1 kanal of land belonging to the accused Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Ab Rehman Mir. The property is valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Police said the attached properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets generated through proceeds of drug trafficking. Officials stated that such stringent measures are aimed at deterring individuals involved in drug-related activities and breaking the financial backbone of narcotics networks operating in the region.

Authorities further said that the action is part of a sustained campaign to dismantle drug supply chains and ensure strict enforcement against offenders under the NDPS Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)