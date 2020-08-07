Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result, 2020 on Monday, August 10, state education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The result will be declared at 3.00 pm, he said.

About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4. (ANI)

