New Delhi, August 7: In a major development amid the novel coronavirus crisis, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, August 5, allowed Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders to enter India from countries with "air bubble" arrangements that have been finalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. International Passengers Entering India by Flight After August 8 to Follow New Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Details.

"Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical & employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to such countries on any type of visa," MHA tweeted. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Lakh Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 62,538 New Coronavirus Cases.

MHA Tweet:

Now, OCI cardholders from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France will be allowed to visit India, Home Ministry said, adding that more countries will be included in the future.

Under the bubble arrangement, OCI cardholders can fly in flights of those countries airlines to India. The ministry also allowed other foreigners to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employments. The government has also allowed Indians to travel to countries with "air bubble" arrangements on any type of visa.

