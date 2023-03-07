Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], March 7(ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Conrad Sangma on being sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday .

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin took to Twitter to congratulate the newly sworn-in CM.

"Congratulations to Thiru @SangmaConrad on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second term. May you have a successful tenure and fulfil the aspirations of the Meghalaya people." Stalin tweeted.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the oath-taking ceremony of Meghalaya's Chief Minister.

PM Modi also congratulated CM Sangma on Twitter and gave him best wishes.

"Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri @SangmaConrad Ji and his ministerial team. Congratulations to those who took the oath. Best wishes to them in their pursuit of taking Meghalaya to new heights of growth." PM Modi tweeted.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also attended the oath-taking ceremony of CM Sangma.

CM Soren while speaking to the media said "It is a joyous day. I too had the opportunity to attend this ceremony, we have familial relations with the Sangma family. You can imagine the delight when a younger brother takes the oath. I wish him all the best,".

Earlier in the day, National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term in Shillong.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya along with Conrad Sangma.

Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2.

BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately. (ANI)

