Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, hailing him as "this century's new Buddha" and a guide to all.

Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar, the chief architect of the IndianConstitution and a Dalit icon, who passed away in 1956.

Also Read | Anil Vij, Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Taking 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin, Says ‘Was Told Antibodies Build Up 14 Days After Second Shot’.

In a Facebook post, Stalin hailed Ambedkar as "a source of knowledge from India, this century's Buddha, a light for all the oppressed people and a guide to all at all times."

"I garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar at the Tiruvarur house of Kalaignar (the late M Karunanidhi) who always walked the path of social justice laid out by Ambedkar," he said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath's Film City Gains Currency; Film Producers Say Tough for Film Industry to Regain Its Lost Glory in Maharashtra.

The DMK chief also shared photos in this connection. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)