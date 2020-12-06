New Delhi, December 6: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday, on Sunday said he had received only the first dose of Covaxin, a potential vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Bharat Biotech. On Twitter, Anil Vij said doctors had told him that antibodies in the human body build up 14 days after getting the second dose. He added that he was feeling fine. Volunteer Anil Vij Tests Positive After Taking Trial Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin; Here's Why It Is Not a 'FAILURE'.

Vij was given a shot of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment on November 20. "Doctors had told me that the antibodies build up only after 14 days of getting the 2nd dose and I have only received the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The infection got me even after taking full precautions," the minister tweeted. Bharat Biotech Says 'Anil Vij Didn't Receive Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin, Efficacy Determined 14 Days Post 2nd Shot'.

Anil Vij's Tweet:

मुझे वैक्सीन लगवाये अभी 14 दिन ही हुए थे । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 6, 2020

After Vij tested positive, Bharat Biotech also said that the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine could be determined only fourteen days after a second dose. "Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious. Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose," said the company in a statement.

PGIMS Head of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Unit, Dhruv Chaudhary, told news agency IANS that it is not known whether Vij received a vaccine or placebo, as shots for the volunteers were selected randomly by a computer.

