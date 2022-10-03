Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) An assistant district attorney (ADA) has been booked for allegedly raping a woman lawyer in a hotel room after sedation, police said on Monday.

The ADA, Himanshu Yadav, in his turn, has also accused the woman of trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from him threatening to implicate him in a false rape case, they said.

Both have been booked according to the allegations they levelled against each other, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Yadav, the complainant had been harassing him for the last several days on phone and had been forcing him to become her “friend.” When he refused, she threatened him with a false rape charge.

“After some days, she started threatening to frame me in a false case and demanded Rs 10 lakh. She did not stop there, and also misbehaved with my wife by calling her school reception,” Yadav said in his complaint, according to police.

Following the complaint, the woman lawyer was booked under sections 389 (extortion threat) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station, said SHO Ved Prakash.

Meanwhile, the woman lawyer also filed a complaint against Yadav of raping her.

In her complaint, she alleged that on August 11, Yadav called her to a place in Sector 15 for a meeting with a client for a case, and took her to a hotel room.

She said that the ADA offered her water inside the room which made unconscious.

When she woke up after some time, she found herself naked and realised she had been raped, she wrote in her complaint, police said.

“I tried to fight him back, but he threatened me saying that he had captured my pictures and if I file any complaint he will upload them on social media,” the woman lawyer wrote in her complaint.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against Himanshu Yadav under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Civil lines Police Station.

“We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO, Civil lines Police Station.

