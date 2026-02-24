Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday asserted that the state government is working with a single agenda--overall development for the common people.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Pond Revival and Beautification Project at Pratapgarh Rishi Colony under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister said there is "no discussion except development" in the present administration.

He added that while the government remains committed to progress, the opposition fails to acknowledge it. "They are wearing black glasses and cannot see development," he remarked, sharply criticising opposition leaders.

Dr. Saha said the project's foundation stone was laid in March 2024 and completed on time. He also highlighted the state's achievement under the Amrit Sarovar initiative, noting that 682 water reservoirs have already been constructed to help maintain groundwater levels.

The initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide vision to build water conservation structures across districts.

Referring to recent developments, Dr. Saha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Agartala to attend a national language promotion event, where delegates from across India praised Tripura's progress.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister's Act East Policy has accelerated growth across the North-Eastern region, including Tripura.

The Chief Minister stated that in the past year alone, he has inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹1,300 crore.

He also highlighted women's empowerment initiatives, noting that the state aims to create 1.18 lakh "Lakhpati Didis," of which 1.08 lakh have already been achieved.

Dr Saha further said that urban development remains a priority, mentioning ongoing work on Agartala's Eastern Ring Road and plans for the Western Ring Road to ease traffic congestion.

Reaffirming the government's vision, the Chief Minister said development must reach the last person in society and stressed the importance of education for socio-economic progress.

The event was attended by Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumdar, Deputy Mayor Manika Das Dutta, senior officials, public representatives, and residents. (ANI)

