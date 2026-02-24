New Delhi/Gandhinagar, February 23: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will convene a 'National Round Table Conference' with the State Election Commissioners on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking the first such meeting in 27 years, officials said on Monday. The last conference of this kind was held in 1999. The forthcoming meeting is aimed at enhancing coordination between the ECI and the State Election Commissions (SECs) on electoral processes and logistics.

The conference will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi will also attend the event. The State Election Commissioners from all states and Union Territories are expected to participate along with their legal and technical experts. Assembly Elections 2026: Election Commission Briefs Around 1,500 Central Observers Ahead of Forthcoming Polls in States.

The National Conference after a gap of over 27 years! Election Commission of India (ECI) will host a National Round Table Conference of the State Election Commissioners (SECs) on February 24, 2026.#ECI #SECNC2026 pic.twitter.com/OKSRFXYeSI — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 23, 2026

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all 36 states and Union Territories, including Gujarat, will also be present. According to the ECI, the discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation between the national and state poll bodies and reinforcing the spirit of cooperative federalism in the conduct of elections.

Key agenda items include the exchange of technological practices, the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and measures to further improve the accuracy and robustness of electoral rolls. ECI Publishes Final Electoral Rolls of Tamil Nadu; Electorate Stands at 5.67 Crore.

Senior ECI officials will make a presentation on the recently launched digital platform 'ECINET'. The transparency and security features of EVMs will also be explained in detail during the deliberations. A comparative presentation is scheduled on voter eligibility provisions across states and Union Territories in the context of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The aim is to facilitate a structured discussion on the legal framework governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls in different jurisdictions.

The State Election Commissions were constituted under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. Under Articles 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution of India, SECs are responsible for conducting elections to panchayats and municipalities. The conference is expected to provide a platform for institutional dialogue between the ECI and the State Election Commissions on administrative, legal and technological aspects of election management.

