Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the present State Government was committed to the welfare of underprivileged and marginal sections of society and would ensure their well-being, as per an official statement from the Himachal CMO.

He said that no one should lose their livelihood unjustly and the state government would continue to work to provide relief, support and opportunities to those in need.

The Chief Minister was speaking to a delegation of Street Vendors Union from Hamirpur who called on him at his official residence Oak-Over to express their heartfelt gratitude for his support and intervention in addressing their long standing issues.

The delegation shared that their 'Khokhas' had earlier been demolished arbitrarily, leaving them without a source of livelihood and shelter. Despite their repeated appeals, no action had been taken in their favour.

However, the Chief Minister, after coming into power, extended all-out support to these families, ensuring justice and livelihood security. They thanked the Chief Minister for his compassionate stances on their rehabilitation, providing them with much-needed relief, the statement added.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma said that the CM is committed to ensuring the benefits of the government welfare schemes percolate down to the downtrodden and last persons in the society. He said that Sukhu has always adopted a humanitarian approach to address the problems of the common man.

Chairman, APMC Hamirpur Ajay Sharma, Senior Congress leaders Rajesh Anand, Manoj Sharma, Rakesh Verma, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Kalia, Neelam Sharma, and representatives of the street vendors' Union were present on the occasion. (ANI)

