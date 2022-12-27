By State Players Who Bring Medals In Olympic Will Be Made Dsp, Deputy Collector, Says Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that players who bring medals in Olympic Games will be made DSP and Deputy Collector in the state.

Besides, the players who win medals in the Khelo India Games will be given Rs 5 lakh every year for training.

Chouhan made the announcement while addressing the Madhya Pradesh Shikhar Khel Alankaran ceremony at Rabindra Bhawan in the state capital on Monday.

Chouhan said that players of Madhya Pradesh should compete strongly in the competition and bring medals. A better stadium of international standard was being constructed at Barkheda Nathu in Bhopal.

On the occasion, the logo of Khelo India Youth Games-2022 to be held in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11, 2023 was also unveiled.

"A sports-friendly environment is being created in the entire Madhya Pradesh. Sports infrastructure is being developed at every district, block and panchayat level. Not only will there be excellent sports infrastructure in the state, along with this every facility will be made available to the players for sports. Madhya Pradesh will become number one in sports also," the Chief Minister said.

"Madhya Pradesh is continuously moving forward in sports. We will leave no stone unturned in organising the Khelo India Youth Games. The happiness of children while playing is amazing. Sports are a part of life. Life is incomplete without sports."

CM Chouhan and Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated the talented players of the state with Khel Alankaran Awards for the year 2020 and released a souvenir containing the achievements of the awardees on the occasion.

Thakur said the state has made a lot of progress in the field of sports in the last two decades.

"The Chief Minister deserves congratulations for this. It has excellent quality sports infrastructure. The shooting range here is very beautiful, the horse race centre prepared in 30 acres is excellent. When our sportspersons in another country receive medals, the national anthem is played along with the hoisting of our flag. This increases the pride of our country," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has got the opportunity to conduct Chess Olympiad for the first time, whose torch relay was launched by him. The country has won a gold medal for the first time in the Thomas Cup in the year 2022. One thousand 1000 Khelo India centres are being opened in the country. CM Chouhan has increased the sports budget of the state from Rs 4 crore to Rs 400 crore," he added. (ANI)

