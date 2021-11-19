Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): Hailing the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday termed it as a "step in the right direction".

He added that the "sacrifice" of the farmers has "paid dividends".

"Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction .... Satyagraha of Kisan morcha gets historic success.... Your sacrifice has paid dividends.... Revival of farming in Punjab through a roadmap should be the top priority for the Punjab government ....accolades," said Sidhu in a tweet.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi today announced, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

