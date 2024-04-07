New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The vehicle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda's wife that was stolen last month was recovered from Varanasi and three people were apprehended by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), the police said on Sunday.

Along with the stolen vehicle, the police also recovered the vehicle used for the robbery.

Complainant Joginder Singh lodged a complaint at Govindpuri Police Station, wherein he reported the theft of the said vehicle on March 19. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was transferred to the Anti-Auto Theft Squad/SED. The team led by Inspector Rajender Singh Dagar started working on interstate auto lifters.

During investigation, the team analysed the CCTV cameras. The investigative team developed specific clue about habitual auto lifters Shahid and Shivansh Tripathi, along with their gang.

The police said that accused Shivansh Tripathi was apprehended by the police team at the instance of secret informer from the vicinity of Patiala House Court on March 22.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he, along with his associates Shahid from Badkal Faridabad and his son-in law Farooq from Chandan Hola, Delhi along with a person named Shahkul, committed the theft of the concerned vehicle from Giri Nagar, Govindpuri.

Thereafter at the instance of above accused, the police also recovered a car from Expressway Police Station, Gautam Buddh Nagar that was used in the robbery.

During further interrogation, the accused disclosed that the stolen vehicle was shifted to the farmhouse of co-accused Shahid's son-in-law Farooq, in Faridabad, Haryana. The accused revealed that he along with Shahid sold the stolen vehicle to one habitual receiver of stolen cars namely Saleem, in Lakhimpur Khiri, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to the police, Saleem further sells the stolen cars across Muradabad, Sitapur, Hathras, Mainpuri and north-eastern states of the country.

The police obtained the remand of accused Shivansh and conducted raids in Lakhimpur Khiri. Thereafter, at the instance of Shivansh, co-accused Saleem was apprehended.

During interrogation, Saleem disclosed that he had further sold the stolen vehicle to one habitual receiver namely Mohd Raees alias Pappu.

Based on this information, accused Mohd Raees was arrested from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. He disclosed that he further sold the stolen vehicle to one Furkan, a resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Thereafter, the police obtained four days police custody of accused Mohd Raees. Further, upon his instance, the stolen vehicle was recovered from Beniyabagh parking in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The AATS of Delhi Police also received assistance from the UP Police and Faridabad Police in nabbing the culprits.

Further, further investigation is underway in the case, the police said. (ANI)

