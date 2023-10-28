Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Four men hurled stones and bottles at the Communist Party of India's office here and they were arrested, police said on Saturday.

Some anti-socials attacked its office on Friday night, the CPI said and added police acted swiftly following a complaint. Police arrested four persons after questioning six men and all the arrested men have been lodged in prison, the party said in a statement.

Also Read | BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: Results for Combined Competitive Examination Announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How To Check.

A senior police official said probe revealed that it was an act of 'mischief' by some local men over a trivial matter.

Four men who were involved in the stoneottle throwing incident have been arrested, the official added.

Also Read | Surat Mass Suicide: Facing 'Financial Difficulties', Seven Members of Businessman's Family, Including Three Children, Die by Suicide in Gujarat (Watch Video).

The CPI(M) and MDMK were among the parties that condemned the attack. The CPI's Tamil Nadu state committee head office, 'Balan Illam,' is situated in downtown T Nagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)