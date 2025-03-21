Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) In a gesture aimed at recognising the contribution of former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin to sports, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) unanimously passed a resolution on Friday to rename a street in West Mambalam here after the right-arm off-spinner.

The resolution to rename the Ramakrishnapuram First Street in West Mambalam, where the cricketer resides, was passed at a meeting presided by Chennai Mayor R Priya.

This follows a request from the Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Private Limited's Chief Operating Officer S Karthik, to honor the legendary cricketer for his rich contribution.

Ashwin, who was awarded the Padma Shri, had represented India and Tamil Nadu in several matches and is widely recognised as one of the world's best all-rounder.

Prior to passing the resolution, the GCC sought and obtained approval from the state government to recognise Ashwin's contribution.

