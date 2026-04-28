India News | Streets to Secretariat: Transgender Woman Gets New Life as Personal Assistant to Andhra MLA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): In the bustling streets of Guntur, where traffic signals often become silent witnesses to untold struggles, Varsha's life once stood still, defined by survival, not dignity.

Born with dreams but pushed to the margins of society, Varsha, a well-educated transgender woman, found herself with no choice but to beg for a living. Like many in her community, rejection followed her everywhere, from job interviews to everyday interactions. Society saw her identity before her ability, but destiny took a turn when she crossed paths with Galla Madhavi, the legislator from Gunturu West.

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The Gunturu West MLA said, "Many times I felt pained seeing transgender persons begging at traffic signals. I wanted to do something meaningful, not just offer sympathy. Recognising Varsha's education and determination, I appointed her as a Personal Assistant in my office. A role that not only provides employment but restores dignity and self-worth.

Varsha said, "She didn't just give me money like others do.

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"She spoke to me, understood me, and gave me an opportunity. I will prove myself worthy of this trust" Varsha said

Today, instead of standing at traffic signals, Varsha walks into an office at the Secretariat with pride, her identity no longer a barrier, but a symbol of resilience.

Varsha's journey is not just personal; it reflects the silent aspirations of thousands in the transgender community.

Meanwhile, Kalpana, a doctor from Guntur, speaking to ANI, said," Galla Madhavi, Guntur West MLA, appointed transgender Varsha as her PA. It is well appreciated by the community because transgender people are also normal human beings. They have all the rights of a human being. All transgender by birth born in equal ratios. As Versha grew up, at the age of 13-14 years, she recognised she was not developing a secondary sexual character of a male. Her mindset and heart were telling her that she is female. So, she told the entire story at home. Everybody, her friends and family, thought she was a boy, but later everybody come ot know she is a girl. The decision taken by the MLA, I, as a doctor and activist, appreciate taking transgender people into jobs."

From the harsh glare of traffic signals to the dignified corridors of governance, her story proves one powerful truth: Sometimes, all it takes is one person to see potential where others see difference. This is not just a story of employment, it's a story of dignity, inclusion, and hope. A reminder that real change begins when society chooses empathy over indifference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)