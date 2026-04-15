Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vinay Kumar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the brutal murder of a 19-year-old girl in Sarkaghat of Mandi district, calling for strict action against accused to prevent such incidents in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and said that such crimes have no place in society.

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"This is a heinous and incident. Strict action must be taken so that a strong message goes out and such incidents are not repeated," he said.

He noted that the accused has already been arrested and stressed the need for stringent punishment. Kumar also pointed to drug abuse as a major factor behind rising crime.

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"Drug addiction is a serious concern in the state and needs to be tackled firmly. A comprehensive campaign is being carried out against drugs, and it must be intensified to protect the youth," he said.

Kumar said the government is committed to maintaining law and order and taking prompt action in such cases.

"The government is serious about law and order, and wherever such incidents occur, strict action is ensured. We must work collectively to curb crime and address its root causes," he added.

Reacting to the controversy over shifting services from Kamla Nehru Hospital, Kumar asserted that the hospital should not be relocated.

"This century-old hospital should not be shifted. Whatever is being proposed is not going to happen. I will take up this issue with the Chief Minister," he said.

Reiterating his stand, Kumar said the focus must remain on justice for victims, curbing drug abuse, and ensuring that public institutions like Kamla Nehru Hospital continue to serve the people effectively.

Paying tribute to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Kumar highlighted his immense contribution to the nation.

"Dr. Ambedkar's contribution in framing the Constitution and strengthening democratic values is unparalleled. The country will always remain indebted to him," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)