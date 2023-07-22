Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday expressed displeasure over the Manipur incident and said that strict punishment should be given to the accused.

“It was a very sad and unfortunate incident. It fills the heart with pain and sorrow. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said and the country also wants that the strict punishment should be given to the accused. CM Biren Singh has expressed his resolve,” CM Chouhan said.

The country has always worshipped women, any kind of crime against women is unforgivable. Strict punishment is the only way to destroy the criminal, he added.

Notably, the Manipur CM on Friday informed that, so far, four persons, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that his government will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

"Really shocked when I saw the video. I inquired about the incident and learned that it happened on May 4. This video was leaked after 40 days. I ordered a combing operation (to track down the accused), and, last night itself, we arrested one of the accused," the Manipur chief minister said on Thursday, adding that the government will take strict action against all the perpetrators and would even consider pressing for the death penalty for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, reacting to the murder of a Jain monk in Karnataka, CM Chouhan said, “It is a sad incident and to cut the body into pieces is the worst crime. I will tell the Government of Karnataka that the criminals should not be spared at any cost.”

Jain saints are worshipable and they are unique examples of sacrifice. They have nothing of their own, they work for public welfare. The incident is an insult to the country, it is an insult to the faith of the country, it is the murder of the faith of the saints. Criminals should not be spared at any cost, Chouhan said.

Notably, earlier this month, police found the chopped body parts of the Jain monk in Hirekodi village of the Belagavi district in Karnataka. (ANI)

