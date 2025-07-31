Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall in some districts of West Bengal till August 6, owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and strong monsoon flow.

Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in the south Bengal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura till Sunday, it said in a bulletin.

Kolkata is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of south Bengal, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar from August 2 to August 4, it said.

Canning in south Bengal and Kalimpong in north Bengal received the state's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 110 mm, the IMD data said.

Alipore in Kolkata received 37-mm rainfall during the period, while neighbouring Salt Lake recorded 72-mm rain during the period, it said.

Other places in the state that received significant amount of rainfall were Bankura (72 mm), Bardhaman (61 mm) and Darjeeling (45 mm), the bulletin added.

