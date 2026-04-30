India News | Student Bodies Condemn Jamia Vice Chancellor's 'Mahadev DNA' Remark at RSS-linked Event

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The All India Students' Association (AISA) have condemned and denounced the purported remarks made by the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia university Mazhar Asif that despite differences in languae, culture and religion, everyone is Indian as "the DNA of Mahadev resides within us."

A purported video of vice chancellor Asif making the remarks during an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-organised 'Yuva Kumbh' event at the university on Tuesday, has since gone viral on social media.

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According to AISA, the Vice Chancellor's "Undemocratic, Unscientific and Majoritarian" remarks presents a narrow definition of Indian identity.

"AISA strongly condemns and denounces the remarks made by Jamia Millia Islamia VC in the "Yuva Kumbh" organised by RSS. The Vice Chancellor made one remark of "Mahadev's DNA" defining the Indian-ness of people despite diversity and made another remark about giving "sanatanism" a chance, " the student body said in a statement.

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"As unscientific as the former remark is for the VC of an educational institution, it is also fundamentally undemocratic to subject the Indian identity to such narrow, communal definitions. This is in line with the Fascist project which the VC has referred to as "sanatanism" later," the AISA statement read.

"Institutional hijacking of our educational institutions and giving space to Fascist, Undemocratic forces within them shall not be tolerated," AISA said.

"Jamia VC's remarks yet again lay bare this very hijacking of universities by the RSS and weaponization of the VC position as a mouthpiece of the fascist politics of the sangh. This shall be resisted and defeated by the students of Jamia and all progressive democratic forces across the country," the student body statement read.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) Jamia unit also issued a strong statement condemning the Vice-Chancellor's remarks, calling them "unscientific" and "regressive." The student body alleged that the comments undermine the constitutional duty to promote scientific temper and criticised the administration for facilitating the event.

In its statement, SFI accused the university administration of cracking down on protesting students, alleging that demonstrators were subjected to force while holding peaceful protests. The organisation demanded accountability from the Vice-Chancellor and the administration for both the remarks and the handling of the protests.

"While students were peacefully protesting, the administration ordered a crackdown. Protesters were dragged, beaten, and assaulted by the proctorial team. In the midst of this, the VC's statement reflects a deeply unscientific and regressive mindset, undermining the constitutional duty to promote scientific temper. It is alarming that while students face restrictions and harassment for democratic activities, the administration is facilitating RSS programmes on campus," the SFI statement read.

The organisation also alleged concerns regarding increasing ideological influence in educational institutions and urged students and other groups to engage in democratic dialogue on the issue.

The event itself had already drawn opposition from several student organisations, who protested against the decision to allow an RSS programme on campus. The protests reportedly led to delays in the event, with heavy security deployment outside the university. (ANI)

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