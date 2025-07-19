Rayagada (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): A student allegedly died by suicide at GIET University campus in Gunupur subdivision of Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on Friday.

According to officials, a case of Unnatural Death (UD) has been registered at the Gunupur Police Station. The student was reportedly found dead in his hostel room on the university campus.

After receiving information from the university and police, the student's parents arrived from Balasore by evening.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police Swathy S Kumar said that a scientific team visited the spot and collected forensic evidence. Police are also examining the call detail records (CDRs) of the deceased and other relevant individuals as part of the investigation.

"In this regard, a UD case was registered in Gunpur PS. After informing parents both by GIET and the police, the parents had reached from Balasore by evening. Thereafter, a proper inquest was done. The scientific team has visited the spot. Requisite scientific collections have been made," SP Kumar told ANI.

"The first informant, who was a co-hostel mate, the deceased's and other people's CDR was taken. Also, in the presence of parents, an inquest was conducted. Thereafter, with the Collector's order, a post-mortem was also done," the SP added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

