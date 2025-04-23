Dehradun, Apr 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and issued an advisory for Kashmiri students studying in different states, asking them to refrain from engaging in political discussions or posting sensitive content on social media platforms as such actions could provoke a backlash or expose them to harm.

In a statement, the JKSA said the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians is an affront to humanity itself

"No cause, no ideology can ever justify such barbarity. ... Terror has no religion, no justification—it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and countered with unity, resolve, and justice. This tragedy has shaken us all, and we, too, mourn this heartbreaking loss," JKSA national president Ummar Jamal said.

National Convenor of the Association Nasir Khuehami appealed to students not to go out unless necessary, avoid public gatherings, and stay alert.

"We appeal to all Kashmiri students to maintain calm, not indulge in political debates or provocative social media activity, and to avoid venturing out unnecessarily," he said.

"The current situation is volatile and may escalate, posing a serious risk to your safety," he said.

To ensure immediate assistance and support for students from Kashmir in distress, the association has issued a set of helpline numbers including 9149676014, 7006922829, 8825005327, 9906299199, 9602689622, 6006169477, 8082602445, 9149500623, 6006333584, 7028642004.

Jamal said the Association has established a dedicated response team to provide prompt assistance and coordinate with local authorities whenever necessary.

