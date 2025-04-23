The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently going on and Sunrisers Hyderabad are hosting Mumbai Indians in match number 41 of the IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 23. SRH and MI have played each other before a week ahead at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where MI ended up securing a comfortable victory. SRH has not been able to replicate their form from last season in IPL 2025 and will hope for a turnaround soon. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have found some momentum and will look to go big from here on. As the two teams take field, the players and umpires are spotted wearing black armbands. Fans eager to know why the SRH and MI players are wearing black armbands will get the entire information here. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Players and Umpires to Wear Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match; To Observe One Minute Silence, No Cheerleaders or Fireworks During The Game.

Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

On April 22, 2025, an unfortunate incident took place at hill station Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where a group of terrorists named "The Resistance Front” (TRF), linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, emerged from nearby forests and killed around 26 people, mostly tourists. Dressed in military uniforms, they opened fire on the tourists. It was the biggest terror attack that took place in Kashmir and Pulwama and the entire world condemned the attack and prayed for the victims.

Considering the heavy hearts of the nation and the citizens mourning in the pain of the lives lost, BCCI has decided that players and umpires will wear black armbands in the upcoming SRH vs MI IPL 2025 game to honour the victims of the terror attack. Additionally, fireworks won't be used in the game. Even DJ performances and cheerleader routines will be suspended for the contest. Our Hearts Bleed for Pahalgam: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others From Sports Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack in Kashmir.

“Players and umpires to wear black armbands in today's match. There will be one minute's silence before the start of the match, and there will be no cheerleaders today, also no fireworks,” said a BCCI source.

