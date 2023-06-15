New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday smashed windows and climbed down ropes and AC wires in desperate attempts to escape a fire that broke out on the top floor of the building housing it.

According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and 11 fire tenders were pressed into service. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said around 12 students suffered minor injuries while climbing down ropes in panic.

"No major causality has been reported. All students have been rescued. All are safe," he said.

Neha Mangal (19), who joined the coaching institute just a few days ago said, "There was smoke in the classroom. I received burn injuries on both hands. We managed to open a window and came down with the help of AC wire."

"Class was going on the fourth floor. When the word about the fire spread, some students escaped through the terrace. The staffers helped us escape the fire. I received minor injuries. I went to the terrace and escaped through an adjacent building," another student, Moolchand, said.

In a video shared by the fire department, firemen could be seen rescuing people, mostly students, through the windows.

The panic-stricken students could be seen climbing down from the top floor of the building with the help of ropes with smoke billowing out of the floor.

An eyewitness said the locals and other students came forward in the rescue operation before the police and firemen reached the spot.

"We saw smoke coming out of the upper floor of the building. The locals brought in ladders and mattresses to rescue the students of the coaching institute," he said.

Delhi Fire Service Director Garg said, "We were initially informed that a building has caught fire. Later, we came to know that it was a coaching institute and students were stuck there.

"We rushed 11 fire tenders from different locations as Mukherjee Nagar is a very congested area... All have been rescued on time," he said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire started from the metre board installed on the fourth floor of the building. The building comprises ground plus four floors, officials said.

