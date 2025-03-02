New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Responding to a call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, institutions under the Ayush Ministry held programmes for students to see laboratory work involved in traditional medicine systems.

Visits were organised for students under the 'One Day as a Scientist' initiative, which gave them an "immersive experience of scientific research", and offered them "firsthand exposure to laboratory work, advanced equipment, and integration of traditional medicine with modern scientific advancements", an Ayush Ministry statement said on Sunday.

The prime minister, addressing the nation via his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' recently, encouraged students to visit research laboratories, planetaria, space centres, and science institutions to nurture their curiosity and foster a scientific temperament.

"Inspired by this vision, Ayush institutions welcomed students to their research facilities, allowing them to interact with scientists, explore cutting-edge technology, and understand the vast potential of Ayush systems in mainstream healthcare," the statement said.

As part of the initiative, students from Amity University, Jaipur, visited the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur on February 19, 2025.

Students explored the Kriya Sharir department's advanced equipment and machinery, with a special focus on the respiratory system. They had the opportunity to witness the working of state-of-the-art devices like the Body Plethysmograph, CPET, and the 3D VR lab, the ministry said.

On February 28, students of Dr Gururaju Government Homeopathy Medical College, Gudivada, visited the research laboratory of Regional Research Institute (H), Gudivada, under the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), in celebration of National Science Day.

The ministry said the laboratory staff provided students with a detailed demonstration of laboratory equipment and research methodologies used in homoeopathy.

Students from Captain Jailal Academic School, Lohat, Gurugram, Badli, Jhajjar, Haryana, visited the Central Research Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN), Jhajjar, for an insightful and immersive experience in Ayush research.

"The visit provided young minds with a unique opportunity to explore the scientific principles behind yoga and naturopathy, interact with researchers, and witness firsthand how traditional healing practices are being studied through modern scientific methodologies," the statement said.

Apart from enabling student's curiosity in research, such visits "strengthen India's vision of developing future leaders in science and innovation", it added.

