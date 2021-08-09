Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) One person was electrocuted on Monday while performing a stunt for a Kannada movie near a high tension wire in Ramanagara district, police said.

The director and a few others have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, they said.

Also Read | Muharram Moon Sighting 2021, Chand Raat Live News Updates: Announcement on Islamic New Year in India and Iran Today.

Vivek was performing the stunt for the film 'Love you Rachchu' and standing on a crane near an 11-KV electric wire at Joganapalya village in the district.

Also Read | 36-Year Old Super Mario Bros Game's Sealed Copy Auctioned for $2 Million: Report.

Somehow a metal wire came in contact with the wire and he got electrocuted, police said, adding he was rushed to the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In 2016, two actors performing stunts drowned after jumping from a helicopter while shooting for a movie 'Mastigudi' at Tippagondanahalli on the city outskirts. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)