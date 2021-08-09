New Delhi/Tehran, August 9: Muslims in India and Iran today will attempt to see the moon, sighting of which will mark the beginning of Muharram 2021, the first month in Islamic calendar. The evening when Muslims look for the moon is also called chand raat in Indian sub-continent. The moon sighting will also set the date for Ashura observance in India and Iran. Catch live news updates on the Muharram moon sighting 2021 in India and Iran here. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

For those who don't know, Islamic calendar, also known as Hijri calendar, is based on lunar cycle. It means months last for either 29 or 30 days depending upon the moon sighting. A new month begins when the moon is sighted on 29th of an ongoing month. In case the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts from next day. This evening marks 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar, in India and Iran.

If the moon is sighted this evening, Muharram 2021 in India and Iran will begin from August 10. If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days. In this case, Muharram 2021 in India and Iran will begin from August 11. Ashura falls on 10th of Muharram. So, it will either fall on August 19 or August 20 depending on when Muharram month commences.

The Battle of Karbala, during which Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members were martyred, was fought in Muharram month. Ashura is the day when Hussain and his family members attained martyrdom. Hence, Muharram and Ashura assume significance.