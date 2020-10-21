Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council on Wednesday called upon youths to stay away from radical organisations that spread misconceptions in the name of Islam on social media.

Naseruddin Chishty, founder and Chairman of the Council, said in Ajmer that many radical organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and their political outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are involved in spreading misconceptions in the name of Islam and misleading youths.

He said that such organisations are misusing social media platforms to hoodwink youths.

“Muslim people should keep an eye on their children and should monitor their social media activities. Many anti-social elements want to spoil the peace of the country through social media and are inviting our youth towards their wrong ideology which is a matter of serious concern,” he said.

Chishty said it is important for the community's children to be educated for the development of the community.

