Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 (ANI): Former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Panj Pyare at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, one of Sikhism's five supreme temporal seats of authority.

The decision comes after Badal failed to appear before the Takhat despite being summoned twice.

According to sources, Sukhbir Badal was called to present himself before the Panj Pyare following allegations related to his role in supporting individuals found guilty of violating a Hukamnama (religious edict).

Despite repeated notices, Badal did not respond or appear. This non-compliance led to the declaration of Tankhaiya, a term reserved in Sikh tradition for those found guilty of religious misconduct.

This is not the first time the Shiromani Akali Dal Chief was declared a Tankhahya.

In August 2024, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, declared Badal a 'Tankhaiya' for "some decisions" during his tenure as deputy chief minister from 2007 to 2017.

The move to declare Badal 'Tankahiya' was made by five high priests of the Shri Akal Takht. Reading the order, Jathedar (chief Priest) of Shri Akal Takht. Giani Raghbir Singh said that Badal, along with his partner Sikh Cabinet Ministers, needed to submit their written explanations within 15 days.

He was later awarded religious punishment by the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht and directed to wash utensils and clean shoes, and bathrooms.

Later in December 2024, there was an attempt on the life of Badal at the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was performing penance under the religious punishments pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

During the attempted assassination, Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht Board for religious misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017. (ANI)

