Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) In view of the prevailing hot weather, the Directorate of School Education in Kashmir on Saturday announced summer vacations in all the schools of the Valley for ten days starting from July 1.

In an order, the director of school education said all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division will remain closed from July 1 to 10.

Also Read | Squid Game Season 2: Park Gyu-Young To Play Female Lead in Netflix Series! Former IZ*ONE Member Jo Yuri in Talks To Star - Reports.

The Valley has been witnessing above-normal day temperatures over the last few days.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar city has been hovering around 35 degrees. PTI

Also Read | Manipur Violence: 10 Militant Bunkers Busted in State, 1,100 Looted Arms Recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)