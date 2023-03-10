New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) It was a warm Friday morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 15.1 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said,

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 90, which falls in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

