Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Hyderabad's Republic Day weekend was a delight for comic and pop culture enthusiasts as the city experienced the return of Hyderabad Comic Con.

With an exciting line-up charted across two days, January 27 and 28, the event witnessed fans flocking into the Hitex Exhibition Centre, one of the largest event venues in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma gave a briefing about the event. Comic artists Rajesh Nagulakonda and Rico Renzi expressed their happiness at attending the Comic Con event.

The 2024 Con also had an insightful and fun-filled line-up on its first day, with a special session by Crunchyroll and performances by local and global artists like Rico Renzi, a special performance by Proximity Crew, Geek Fruit, Panther and Binge-O Clock LIVE with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah.

The first day ended on a high note with Comic Con's top-notch highlight, the Hyderabad Comic Con Cosplay Contest and Indian Championship of Cosplay, where hundreds of cosplayers compete for a prize pool of over Rs 3 lakh, including the daily Grand Cash Prize of Rs 35,000 and 75,000.

Comic-Con is a fan convention with a primary focus on comic books and comic book culture, in which comic book fans gather to meet creators, experts, and each other.

Cosplayers dress as their favourite superhero, anime and even video game characters.

While some individuals at the Comic-Con event in Hyderabad dressed up as characters from the Lord of the Rings, others dressed up as Jedi from Star Wars.

Anime fans dressed up as Nezuko from Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man and others. A wide array of items, including posters, decor, idols and merchandise, were on sale at the event.

Cosplay is a massive part of every Comic Con event. Children and adults alike dress up to display their love for their favourite characters. (ANI)

