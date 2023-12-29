Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29 (ANI): In a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a unique 10-day-long event showcasing the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country is set to kick off today in Surat in Gujarat.

The event, organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment would present an experience to the visitors as vibrant products from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states, handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food will be seen together.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Declines AAP Request To Appoint Raghav Chadha As Interim Party Leader.

The 'Divya Kala Mela' presents a bigger platform for marketing and showcasing the products and skills of Divyangjan (PwD).

The Divya Kala Mela in Surat is the 12th in series, which started in 2022. The other such events were held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Varanasi, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Patna.

Also Read | Liquor Ban in Ayodhya: UP Government Bans Sale of Alcohol Within 84-Kosi Parikrama of Ram Mandir.

"Around 100 Divyang artisans/artists and entrepreneurs from about 20 states/UTs will be displaying their products and skills. There would be Products in the following broad category: Home Decor & Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys & Gifts, Personal Accessories - Jewellery, Clutch Bags. It will be an opportunity for all to go 'vocal for local' and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen/purchased," the ministry said in a release, ahead of the kick-off of the Surat event.

The 10 Days 'Divya Kala Mela' event concluding on January 7, 2024, will be open to the public from 11.00 am to 9.00 pm and witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals. Visitors can also enjoy their favourite foods from various regions of the country at the event venue.

The release said the department has grandiose plans to promote the concept, as part of which 'Divya Kala Mela' would be organized across country. During 2023-2024 the event will be organized in other cities too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)