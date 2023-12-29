New Delhi, December 29: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has turned down the AAP's request to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House, parliament sources said. Aam Aadmi Party sources, however, said Rajya Sabha officials have suggested some correction in the letter sent to the Chairman for nominating Chadha as "interim leader" and the same would be addressed.

According to sources in parliament, in a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Dhankhar said, "This aspect is subject to 'The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act. 1998' and the Rules made thereunder. The request, not being in conformity to applicable legal regime, is not being acceded to."

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had recommended to Dhankhar to appoint Chadha as the interim leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha as floor leader Sanjay Singh was in judicial custody and unable to attend Parliament session. With Dhankhar turning down Kejriwal's request citing rules, Singh continues to remain the leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha.

However, Singh's term as Rajya Sabha member expires on January 27. Under The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act, referred to by Dhankhar in his letter to Kejriwal, there is no provision of 'interim leader'.

In the letter to Dhankhar dated December 14, Kejriwal had written: "I would like to propose the name of Mr. Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha until further changes are deemed necessary. We request that this change be allowed as per the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha."