Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Saturday virtually inaugurated Malgudi Museum at Arasalu in Karantaka's Shivamogga.

The old station building at Arasalu has been converted into museum.

Also Read | Kozhikode Plane Crash: Did 40 Passengers of The Air India Express IX 1344 Flight Test COVID-19 Positive? Fact-Check Debunks Fake News.

BJP MP from Shivamogga BY Raghavendra said that the old station building at Arasalu has been renovated keeping with 'Malgudi' theme in mind.

"It is a tribute to the makers of the popular television serial 'Malgudi Days' as the station features predominantly in the episodes which broadcast on Doordarshan in the 1980s," he told ANI.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat On Two-Day Bhopal Visit From Tomorrow, Will Meet RSS Functionaries to Discuss COVID-19 Relief Work: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

The museum has been designed by a famous artist John Devraj, who was the part of the serial Malgudi Days. The Mysore Divisional Railway funded the museum.

"The approach road and station area wear a new transformed look. The innovative idea of having a tea-shop in a narrow gauge coach at Arasalu station adds charm to the green surroundings," the MP said.

"Popular and internationally acclaimed serial Malgudi Days was shot here in Arasalu. The SWR Mysore division manager Aparna Garg helped to transform the station to fictional village Malgudi," he added.

The museum is about 30 km from Shivamogga city. It has steam engines and bogies besides collections of photographs hanging on the wall taken during the time of shooting for Malgudi Days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)